Hearts of Oak coach, Kosta Papic, has said he is determined to help the club end its 11 years trophyless jinx.

The Phobians have failed to win the country’s top competition after winning it during the 2008/09 campaign under Papic.

The club confirmed the re-appointment of the Serbian coach on Monday after he was spotted at the Accra Sports Stadium in Hearts’ 1-0 defeat to Inter Allies last week.

The 60-year-old replaces stop-gap coach, Edward Nii Odoom, who has been tasked to take over the youth side of the club.

Under coach Odoom, the team has failed to win a game in the new Ghana Premier League campaign after two games.

“Accra Hearts of Oak have not won the league in the past 11 years. It’s time for Hearts to win the trophy,” Coach Papic said.

“They have a target of winning the trophy. That is good for me also, for the players who are currently in the squad, officials of the team and to the supporters as well.

“I will do my best to succeed on that, with time we will see, I’m here for them,” he added.

Papic will be in the dugout for the first time when they host Karela United at the Accra Sports Stadium.