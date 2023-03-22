A parliamentary hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Abuakwa South Constituency of the Eastern Region, Solomon Nana Frimpong, has been injured in a robbery attack.

Mr Frimpong, according to reports, was attacked at about 3 pm on Tuesday while driving at Kyebi Amanfrom.

The suspects inflicted serious machete injuries to his left arm and ribs due to which he was hospitalised at Kyebi Government Hospital.

Mr Frimpong, narrating his ordeal to Adom News, said the suspects who posed as his supporters made away with his GHS20,000, part of the money meant for his filing fee.

He said he received loud cheers from the three men who were on a motorbike and he decided to interact with them.

But one attacked and pulled a knife asking Mr Frimpong to hand over the money which was in his possession and left him bleeding in his car.

However, with the intervention of some residents who recognised his vehicle and offered help, he was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The Constituency Communications Officer, Aikins Ofori, has condemned the incident amidst assurance the election will be free and fair.

The Police in the area have since commenced an investigation into the matter.