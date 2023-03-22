Ghanaian rapper medical has heaped praises on a colleague rapper Eno Barony for her rap prowess, especially as a female rapper in a male-dominated industry.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, he mentioned that he listened to a verse by Eno Barony while driving through town and he was totally blown away.

He told Andy Dosty that she even raps better than many male rappers in Ghana.

“You no sey Eno Barony dey rap? I dey drive wey I dey listen one of her songs on the radio, her verse was really dope. For a female rapper, she is very dope. She dey rap pass plenty of the male rappers in Ghana apart from me,” he said in Pidgin English.

The argument about who is the best rapper in the country has been one that has been had countless times on various platforms. From social media to traditional platforms, many do not count the likes of Eno Barony out when listing their top rappers.

Medikal, however, believes that though he does not write Eno Barony off, he still is a better rapper than she is and will always beat her in a rap battle.

In the interview, he said that he cannot be compared to other rappers because he is in a different league.

“You know sey me I dey my zone. I dey do my things different. You no go fit pair me plus any other rapper. I will be the judge. You for putting me then am for one song top I go show sey women empowerment no dey work for my top. I go lash am,” he said in Pidgin English.

Medikal is currently on a radio tour promoting his song with ex-girlfriend Sister Deborah titled cold and trophies.

He has also announced the release of his upcoming album dubbed ‘Planning and Plotting’.