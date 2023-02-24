The third witness for the petitioner in the 2020 Election Petition case, Robert Joseph Mettle-Nunoo, has endorsed former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbeareship race.

The former Deputy Health Minister under the erstwhile late Atta Mills administration said he believes Ghana’s current economic situation requires someone like Dr Duffuor to turn the fortunes around.

It is, therefore, important for him to be elected to lead the NDC into victory in 2024.

“The current challenges of governance in the country border on leadership and also on the aspirations of Ghanaians and protecting the vulnerable and I seriously believe that Dr Kwabena Duffuor is the best person to achieve that,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

Mr Mettle-Nunoo added Dr Duffuor’s track record also makes him the best bet for the NDC and sets him apart from his contenders.

“His track record as Governor of the Bank of Ghana and other positions he had occupied made Rawlings trust him to make him his Finance Minister. As Minister of Finance, Mills also recognized him and due to his intellect, the Mills government never borrowed from any external source.

“This is a man of integrity, and he is the man that the grassroots of the NDC and Ghana need now. He makes economic sense, and he makes macroeconomics sense… The best person who can take us [Ghana] out of this economic quagmire is Dr Kwabena Duffuor,” he touted.

ALSO READ:

Supreme Court’s ruling is a recipe for disaster – Mettle-Nunoo

NDC Flagbearership race: Exciting scenes as Kwabena Duffuor picks nomination forms

He added the grassroots know Dr Duffuor’s calibre and know his capabilities that once he gets the nod, he will change the economic fortunes of the country.

The Ashanti Regional Women’s Organiser, Gloria Huza, on Thursday led a delegation to pick Dr Duffuor’s nomination forms at the NDC’s headquarters in Accra.

The election has been scheduled for May 13, 2023, and will run concurrently with the parliamentary primaries.