The High Court at Nkawkaw has placed an injunction on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) constituency election in the Kwahu Afram Plains North of the Eastern Region.

The court, presided over by her ladyship Cynthia Martinson, on Thursday restrained the constituency executives from conducting the elections scheduled for Saturday, October 22, 2022.

The court’s decision is due to misunderstandings between the constituency executives.

The plaintiffs include the constituency Vice Chairman, Amos Mornyui and three others; Kudjo Gaikpa Ernest, Eric Aziaklo and Domevie Ebenezer.

In an interview with Adom News‘ Akwasi Dwamena, Mr Mornyui indicated that some party members didn’t follow the constitution.

To him, the injunction will help the party prepare well for victory in 2024.

Meanwhile, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, Kwasi Boamah, added he is grateful for the court ruling in favour of his client.