NDC Decides:  Pro-NDC groups petition IGP over plans to cause confusion at NDC primaries

Two pro-National Democratic Congress(NDC) groups have petitioned the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) over alleged plans by some organised supporters of the party to cause mayhem and confusion at the upcoming presidential and parliamentary primaries.

Friends of Atta Mills and Prof Mills Movement which also claim to have uncovered a ploy by some faceless people within the party to destroy votes of former President Mahama by deliberately denting the ballots with inks want the police to deal with all trouble makers.

Gabriel Agah is National Coordinator, Friends of Atta Mills

The groups in a petition signed by Gabriel Agah and Issah Mohammed, both National and Deputy Coordinators respectively cautioned the NDC supporters to be vigilant by protecting their ballot in the upcoming primaries.

Mr Agah has been explaining to JoyNews why the groups involved both police and national executives of the party in what he described as machinations.

He said some people are planning to cause confusion in some of the constituencies all because they think their names will not be in the voters register. These, he said, is so because those suspected to be planning the confusion are not even delegates.

“So we have petitioned the police about that because we believe that if we don’t petition police, it would bring confusion at the primaries,” Mr Agah said.

“Some people have come up with some idea of trying to spoil some JDM (John Dramani Mahama) ballots on that day when they are sorting the ballots.

“They have planned to dent some of the ballots of JDM with ink,” Mr Agah said.