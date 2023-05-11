Musician Black Sherif says he is ready to feature on a Gospel song with Piesie Esther should the opportunity present itself.

Speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, he stated that he already has a number of Gospel songs in his catalogue and he is open to doing more.

The 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste of the Year said, “I do gospel songs already. ‘Oil In My Head’ is a Gospel song, and so is ‘Soldier’.

He added, “Most of the songs I do are Gospel but street Gospel, so we are already in the gospel fraternity but street department.”

This comes after Gospel musician, Piesie Esther, expressed her hope that colleague artiste, Black Sherif is open to joining the gospel music fraternity.

According to her, the vocal prowess of the rap artiste will go a long way to improve evangelism if he decides to heed her call.

“He has that kind of powerful voice. I love his voice. It is my wish that someday he will come and join me in Gospel,” she said.

On the show, she opened up about her admiration for the 21-year-old and acknowledged his hard work in the year under review.

Black Sherif and Piesie Esther were among five other acts – KiDi, Sarkodie, King Promise, Joe Mettle and Stonebwoy – that had been nominated for the Artiste of the Year at the 2023 VGMA.

Although the two were top contenders, Black Sherif beat the Gospel singer and others to win the award.

