The Nchumuru Traditional Council in the Oti region is disappointed in government over what it describes as the lack of development in the area.

The traditional authority cited the fallen standards of education and bad roads in the area to buttress their point.

They indicated that, Nchumuru being a district cannot boast of a single tarred road and basic amenities.

Adom News reporter, Obrempongba Owusu has played a key role in bringing these challenges to the public domain.

But government is yet to heed to their call especially on the roads.

Speaking at the Nchumuru Traditional Council meeting, Paramount chief of the area, Nana Obrempong Kanya said they are getting impatient over lack of development in the area.

According to him, deplorable state of road networks, lack of classroom infrastructure, lack of hospital facility among others are things undermining development of the district.

Nana Obrempong could not fathom why successive governments continue to take them for granted.

He charged the chiefs and people of the area to elect competent people who think about development and not people who will always take advantage of their plight.

Nana Obrempong Kanya called on the government to as a matter of urgency fix the roads in the area.

For his part, Nana K. Omankuminte described the difficulties residents face while plying the road as unfortunate.

He said residents who use the bad roads from Borae to the district capital, Chinderi on daily basis cannot make ends meet.

Nana Omankuminte urged politicians to fix the roads and also provide some basic amenities to improve on their living conditions.

ALSO READ: