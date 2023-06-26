The Ablekuma Central Municipal Office of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has rolled out public sensitisation on the 1992 constitution to mark this year’s Constitution Week Celebration with identifiable groups, faith and community based organisations.

The Commission instituted this celebration in 2001 to observe the country’s return to Constitutional rule in 1993 allowing a multi- party system of governance through Universal Adult Suffrage.

Ms Comfort Azalletey, addressing Muslims at the Danmale Mosque at Gaskia, urged them to uphold and defend the Constitution and the need as citizens to live in peace and harmony, to respect and protect the fundamental human rights and freedoms of all as enshrined in the constitution.

The Municipal Director reiterated that the 1992 Constitution had stood the test of time and outlived all previous Constitutions and all efforts must be made to ensure inclusive governance to deepen Ghana’s democracy.

She also admonished everyone to be on their guard as violent extremists are penetrating the boarders which is a threat to the nation and “we must report any suspicious person or persons to the appropriate authorities for investigations and subsequent actions.”

Hon. Jane Amerley Oku, a fomer Assemblywoman, urged the audience to participate in this year’s District Level Elections to boost voter turnout, which has consistently over the years been very low.

Persons with disability, youth, the marginalised and women were encouraged to offer themselves as candidates and fully participate in the process to promote inclusive and participatory governance.