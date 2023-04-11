NCA, telcos working on short code for SIM cards registered with Ghana Card

The National Communications Authority (NCA) says work is underway to introduce a short code for the verification of SIM cards that have been linked to the Ghana Card.

In a post on Facebook, the NCA noted that it is working actively with various telcos to come out with the code before the end of April.

According to the Authority, the populace can just use the shortcode on phone adding that after a verification process, the SIMs associated with the Ghana Card will be displayed.

“There will be no need for subscribers to physically go to the telco to verify the same when the shortcode is operational by the end of April 2023.”

Government has asked that all SIM cards be registered with the Ghana Card.

According to the Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the decision is to help government clamp down on the defrauding of some unsuspecting Ghanaians.

