Nikola Jokic scored 35 points as the Denver Nuggets beat the Golden State Warriors 108-105 in a tight contest.

The Warriors edged in front in the third quarter after trailing for most of the game by outscoring Denver 31-23.

But the reigning NBA champions recovered from the five-point deficit to snatch victory and stay top of the Western Conference.

“We don’t have the pressure of being a champion, we’re just trying to enjoy the moment,” Jokic told ESPN.

“I’m just trying to play the game the right way. And as long as we’re winning, I think I’m doing a good job,” added the Serbian, who also had 13 rebounds and five assists.

Reggie Jackson scored 20 points and Michael Porter 17 for Denver, while Stephen Curry’s 23 points led the scoring for 2022 champions Warriors.

Elsewhere, Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected after picking up a second technical foul as the Milwaukee Bucks overcame a late 10-point deficit to beat the Detroit Pistons 120-118.

Antetokounmpo, who scored 15 points, received a caution in the first quarter and then another three minutes into the second half, triggering an automatic ejection.

Milwaukee’s new recruit Damian Lillard posted 34 points.

Joel Embiid posted 27 points with 10 rebounds and four assists as the Philadelphia 76ers secured a sixth consecutive win with 106-103 against the Boston Celtics.

Tyrese Maxey scored 25 points for Philadelphia, who sit first place in the Eastern Conference.

The injury-hit Los Angeles Lakers’ poor away form continued as the Houston Rockets thrashed the visitors 128-94 in Texas.

Rui Hachimura led the scoring for the Lakers with 34 points but coach Darvin Ham’s side has now lost all five games on the road this season.

“It’s tough, we’re juggling different circumstances with guys being in and out of the line-up,” said Ham.

“But at the end of the day, no-one’s [going to] feel sorry for you, especially when you’re a Los Angeles Laker.”

San Antonio Spurs could not bounce back after their heavy loss to Indiana Pacers on Monday and succumbed to a 126-105 defeat by the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Spurs’ number one draft pick Victor Wembanyama scored 14 points on a night that marked the team’s fourth straight game in which they have conceded 120 points or more.

Also in New York, James Harden was left looking for his first win since joining the Los Angeles Clippers after the Brooklyn Nets claimed a 100-93 victory.

Paul George was the Clippers’ top scorer with 24 points but the Brooklyn defence restricted Harden to just 12 points.

In Oklahoma City, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander put 43 points on the scoreboard as the Thunder celebrated a 128-120 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.