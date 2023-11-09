Ghanaian rapper and songwriter, Medikal, is worried Ghanaians don’t appreciate his craft and efforts enough.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz, he wished Ghanaians would pay more attention his music and shower him with accolades.

The “Too Risky” hit-maker added that he knows how to disassociate his personal life from show business and he is proud of himself when he looks back at his progress and profile as an artiste.

The rapper added that, he is very hardworking and consistent so he would encourage Ghanaians to appreciate his work more.

“I’m not trying to sound ungrateful or anything, I am overworking myself, I have so many songs and I shouldn’t be stressing to put out several songs to prove any point or show people that I’m working” he stressed.

Medikal added, “Ghanaians shouldn’t sleep on me, they should pay more attention to me.”

He said although he already has a fan base, he wished the recognition could be better to encourage him to do more.

Medikal is promoting his latest album dubbed ‘Planning and Plotting’.