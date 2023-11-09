The headmaster of a basic school at Kpogunor in the Lower Manya Krobo District of the Eastern region has been remanded for sodomizing a former 14-year-old pupil of the school.

The 33-year-old, Arthur Tettey Muala was remanded into custody by the Odumase Krobo Circuit Court on Wednesday after pleading not guilty to the charges of defilement and sodomy.

According to the Prosecuting Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Dan Apedo, the suspect began having anal sex with the victim in 2020.

The prosecutor said he lures the victim anytime he invites him to his residence and warned him not to inform anyone about it.

From 21 July, 2023, the victim began having pains in his anus , affecting his ability to sit properly.

His parents who noticed the challenge he was facing decided to interrogate him and he revealed what the headteacher had been doing to him.

The case was then reported to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Odumase Police, which led to the arrest and prosecution of the suspect.

The suspect is to reappear in court on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.