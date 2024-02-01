After a successful pilot phase of the Insecticide Treated Nets (ITNs) mass distribution pilot campaign in Bo district in November 2023, the MoH with support from WHO and other partners has initiated a nationwide rollout in the remaining 15 districts with a comprehensive four-day training program for 93 Independent Monitors from the 29 January – 1 February 2024.

The training sessions are being jointly facilitated by WHO, CRS, ICT4D and the National Malaria Control Programme at the Family Kingdom in Freetown. The trained monitors will assess the household registration and distribution processes in communities, including flagging of households or communities not registered, assessing awareness levels within communities, etc.

The crucial phase of household registration is schedule to take place from 1 – 10 February 2024, followed by the distribution of ITNs starting from the 22 February 2024.

