The National Cathedral Secretariat has responded to the latest exposé by Member of Parliament for the North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Mr Ablakwa in his latest revelation accused the Akufo-Addo government of registering the “National Cathedral of Ghana and Bible Museum Foundation, Inc”, as a non-profit organisation in the United States of America.

Mr Ablakwa, who made a trip to the United States to gather evidence, wondered why none of the prominent ministers of the gospel who serve as trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana feature in the articles of incorporation and list of trustees as submitted to US authorities.

The North Tongu MP, among other things, claimed his investigations revealed that the names of governors and authorised persons as contained in the two-year report for Domestic & Foreign Filing Entity are Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah, Eric Okyere Darko and Dr. Vernon Darko.

However, the National Cathedral Secretariat in statement on May 2, 2023, took a swipe at the North Tongue MP for publishing his cathedral epistles on social media instead of using legislative processes to seek answers.

“As the Secretariat has always argued, issues of accountability are critical to a project of this nature. Consequently, it is legitimate, and we welcome, parliamentary oversight of state resources in the project. However, we insist, again, that parliamentary oversight is not exercised on social media, but in Parliament or through statutory bodies established for the purpose. Consequently, the Secretariat is determined not to be drawn into, or engage in a constant tit-for-tat social media war on the project.”

The Secretariat in the four-page press statement took time to debunk the allegations made by the legislator and insisted there was nothing untoward happening.

“As we have insisted, the National Cathedral Project has been implemented with integrity, and with no criminality. As with the recklessly populist and reputationally-damaging accusations of the McCarthy era in the USA, the misinformation and distortions on the National Cathedral project will –ultimately-unravel!” Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah, Executive Director of the National Cathedral of Ghana, added in the added.

Read the full response below:

ALSO READ:

National Cathedral: Okudzeto Ablakwa drops another bombshell

Ablakwa reacts to claims prayers from pastors were to exorcise demons