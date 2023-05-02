Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has revealed fresh details about the National Cathedral of Ghana project after a trip to the United States of America (USA).

The legislator says he applied for and received registration documents of the project from the US authorities.

In his Facebook post on May 2, Mr Ablakwa noted that the documents contained only three persons listed as board members, one being the Executive Secretary of the project, Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah, and two others.

Credir: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on Facebook

The two individuals, the MP says are in no way connected to the project publicly.

He further revealed that: “Articles of Incorporation we have secured from the District of Columbia Government’s Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs (corporation’s division) confirm that a non-profit corporation has been registered known as the ‘National Cathedral of Ghana and Bible Museum Foundation, Inc’.”

“The names of governors and authorised persons as contained in the Two-Year Report for Domestic & Foreign Filing Entity are: Dr Paul Opoku-Mensah, Eric Okyere Darko and Dr Vernon Darko.”

He questioned why no member of the Board of Trustees back home, some being prominent clergymen respected even in the US, were not included in the documentation.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa in the United States.

“Curiously, we have also discovered that none of the prominent Ministers of the Gospel who serve as Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana feature in the articles of incorporation and list of governors as submitted to US authorities.”

Mr Ablakwa also said he discovered that the address provided on both the National Cathedral of Ghana website and US authorities may be inaccurate.

In the statement, Mr Ablakwa said he visited the documented address in Washington, DC; ‘National Cathedral of Ghana and Bible Museum Foundation, Inc. 1090 Vermont AVE NW, Washington, DC 20005.’

However, his checks from the property managers determined that the National Cathedral of Ghana and Bible Museum Foundation, Inc. had never been a tenant there.

“Indeed, none of the offices of the 12-floor apartment building has ever been occupied by the National Cathedral of Ghana and Bible Museum Foundation, Inc. or any agency representing this entity.”

According to him, the managers of the property were furious and concluded that the matter “was simply criminal.”

The officials accused in the report by Mr Ablakwa are yet to officially respond to the allegations.