President of the Gomoa Ajumako Traditional Area, Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI, has lauded President Akufo-Addo for appointing Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkornoo as the incoming Chief Justice to succeed Justice Anin–Yeboah.

Justice Torkornoo will occupy the office of the Chief Justice should she be approved by Parliament.

According to Obrempong Nyanful Krampah XI, the choice of a female to occupy such a high office was an indication of the government’s agenda to champion the empowerment of women in the country.

Speaking at a press briefing at Gomoa Ajumako in the Central Region on Wednesday, the Omanhene said Justice Torkornoo’s nomination comes as no surprise to the chiefs and the people of Gomoa and Effutu since the community was the root of her beginning.

“On behalf of Nanaanom and the people of Central Region, we once again express our gratitude to President Akufo- Addo for the enviable appointment; we are grateful to him,” he said.

He said Justice Torkornoo, through hard work and selflessness, climbed the Judicial ladder from the lower courts to the Appeals court before her appointment to the Supreme Court by the government in 2019.

The Paramount chief added that it was therefore not strange that the President saw her as the perfect successor to Justice Anin–Yeboah, who is set to retire on May 24, 2023.