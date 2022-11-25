Rapper Nasty C says he turned down Sarkodie’s request for a collaboration many times after the latter disrespected him.

The South African rapper made this revelation during a freestyle session on Metro FM’s ‘The Touch Down’ show in South Africa.

Nasty C disclosed that Sarkodie contacted him twice about doing a feature, but he turned him down because Sarkodie refused to shake his hands the first time they met.

This is what Nasty C said in the freestyle which has since gone viral:

See, when I first met Sarkodie, he wouldn’t shake my hand...

Cool, I’m not too proud to say I’m still a fan but I held a grudge and told myself to wait till I’m the man, I’ll never give that man a verse.

Oh boy, did I stick to my plan, two requests over the years and I decline them both.

Nasty C also revealed he gave unreasonable excuses like “I’m on an album mode” when Sarkodie reached out to him for a feature the second time.

