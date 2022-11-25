England and Wales are back in World Cup action today, Friday as the teams in Groups A and B play their second matches of the tournament.

Rob Page’s Wales side kicks-off early on, taking on Iran at 10:00 am and looking to build on a well-earned 1-1 draw against the USA on Monday.

Gareth Southgate’s England kicks-off as the last game of the day at 7:00 pm, facing an impressive USA side but buoyed from their 6-2 thrashing of Iran.

In Group A, hosts Qatar take on Senegal – looking for their first point of the competition – while Louis van Gaal’s Netherlands face Ecuador, with the sides joint-top of the group after winning 2-0 in their opening games.

Full fixtures:

Wales vs Iran – Group B, kick-off 10am

Qatar vs Senegal – Group A, kick-off 1pm

Netherlands vs Ecuador – Group A, kick-off 4pm

England vs the USA – Group B, kick-off 7pm