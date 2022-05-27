Former Education Minister, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has cautioned against confusing the GALOP programme with the Digital Teacher Training under the KATechnology Teacher Laptop Program.

According to Napo as he is popularly known, the Ghana Education Service (GES) did not undertake the teacher training component of the Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcomes Project (GALOP) was not during his tenure.

In a statement, Napo explained though he negotiated both programmes, they are not the same.

“KAT digital training isn’t a substitute for GALOP training. These are two different training programmes. As Education Minister I negotiated both programs and know that they are not the same,” the statement noted.

His comments come on the back of an alleged phantom training scheme of 40,000 teachers, costing $1.2 million from the World Bank.

But it has emerged the Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum at the blind side of GES, sanctioned the training and wrote to the World Bank on November 30, requesting the release of $1.2 million.

The Ministry said the teachers were offered training in three modules, which include recorded online training, physical training and online/virtual live training.

Meanwhile, Dr Adutwum has disputed the claims of possible underhand dealings in a $1.2 million training program.

At a press conference on Thursday, he indicated the money is in the Ministry’s account, stating the said amount in contention was not meant for the training of teachers as suggested.