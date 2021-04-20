Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and officials from Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Volta River Authority (VRA) and Ghana Grid Company (GridCo) have inspected ongoing project works at Pokuase substation.

The project forms part of the US$ 308 million Ghana Power Compact, funded by the United States Government through its Agency, the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC).

The two entities are supporting the construction of a Bulk Supply Point (BSP) to improve the quality of power supplied to the northern parts of Accra.

Napo, Oppong Nkrumah, VRA and others inspect Pokuase substation project

The project which was commenced in April, 2019 seeks to address power supply challenges such as frequent outages and low voltages, resulting from increased power demand in Accra and surrounding towns.

On completion, the quality of power supply and reliability in Pokuase, Kwabenya, Legon, Nsawam and its environs will improve significantly.

The Project will also lead to a significant reduction in technical losses in the GRIDCo transmission system and the PDS power distribution, thereby contributing to improving the financial viability of the utilities.

The ongoing Pokuase substation work is over 95% completed, this was revealed by the Technical Controller at Millennium Development Authority (MIDA) Ing. William Amuna.

According to him, the entire project is expected to completed by July/August 2021.

CEO of Ghana Grid Company (GridCo) Jonathan Amoako-Baah is debunking claims that officials within the power supply chain intentionally turn off power supply to individual homes.