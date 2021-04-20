Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has joined the list of celebrities asking for actress Akuapem Poloo to be set free.

The Nigerian screen goddess has asked her fellow Nigerians to support and show love to Poloo so she could be brought back home.

In this case, I see no hurt here, Can I take same picture? No, I couldn’t, not even in the next life, but I’m different doesn’t mean the act is Totally wrong.. Classless? yes Sir, but Not Bad enough to Go to Jail? No I don’t think so, reads part of the message posted by Dikeh [sic].

Poloo was sentenced to a 90-day jail term after she pleaded guilty to charges of publishing obscene material with two counts of domestic violence over posting a nude photo of her son in 2020.

