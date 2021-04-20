Ghanaian musician, Patapaa, has spoken about the trending Akuapem Poloo jail issue.

In a video released by Patapaa, he said he has tried to understand the judgement meted out to the actress but he is yet to come to terms with it.

Patapaa then went vulgar, saying in the Akan language that if you open your private part (mentioning the word itself), you can end up being jailed for one year.

READ ALSO:

High Court set date for Akuapem Poloo’s appeal

By his comment, Patapaa seems to warn that people must be wary of the things they post on social media in order not to end up like Akuapem Poloo and be jailed for a year.

His comments have attracted some reactions from fans with one person calling him “bush boy”: