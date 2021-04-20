The Ofaakor District Court presided over by Samuel Akwesi Adjei has again remanded into police custody, the two teenagers, who allegedly killed 11-year-old Ishmael Mensah for purported money rituals.

They are to reappear in court on May 4.

The Prosecutor, Chief Inspector, Ernest Agbo, pleaded with the court to give them ample time to get proper details with regard to the ages of the boy.

But a family spokesperson, Samad Akalilu, says they are disappointed with authorities over the slow progress of the case.

“We are a bit disappointed that the issue of the age of one of the killers has not to been unravelled.”

The two suspects were arrested on April 3, 2021, after the killing.

Some eyewitnesses said the suspects lured the deceased into an uncompleted building and smashed his head with a stick and cement blocks, killing him instantly.

They subsequently buried him in the building.

Police said the suspects planned to recover the body at midnight for the supposed rituals.

The two suspects made their first appearance in court on April 6, 2021.

Charity Mensah, a traditional priestess was also arrested in connection with the killing.

But she was granted bail because she is a nursing mother.

She is expected to regularly present herself to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to assist with investigations.

During interrogations, it emerged that she was in touch with one of the two teenagers arrested for the killing.