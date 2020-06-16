Actress Nana Ama McBrown and Gloria Sarfo are giving industry players a run for their money with their fashion sense.

Gloria and Nana Ama

Actress McBrown is certainly the celebrity to follow when it comes to fashionable dresses that you can wear to events and feel on top of the world.

The screen goddess is twinning her fellow actress Sarfo as they were seen wearing the same outfit.

The two rocked a red dress with a belt dividing the top and the lose down.

While the actress paired her outfit with black block heels, Miss Sarfo opted for a gold stiletto.

Interestingly, the outfit was styled by actress Sarfo. Both their hair and smile pose for the camera make them look amazing in the outfit.

Below are photos of them in the outfit: