Actress Gloria Sarfo has charged at Dancehall act, Shatta Wale, over his dispute with one of his militants, Joint 77.

Glaria has taken sides in the matter by sending an open letter to Shatta Wale to ask him to desist from bullying his artist.

The actress who has confessed to being a fan of Shatta Wale has asked him to be easy on Joint 77, who Gloria says has been loyal to Shatta Wale.

Shatta had accused his militant friend of being an ‘ungrateful snitch’ but Gloria disagrees with the tag.

Gloria has particularly rejected the “ungrateful” tag being put on Joint 77, especially when he has given due credit to Shatta Wale by dedicating his first single to him.

To conclude her ‘letter’, she reminded Shatta Wale that it is God who makes stars, saying everything he throws at Joint 77 will amount to nothing.