Star actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has stirred emotions by paying a glowing tribute to the late Neat FM presenter, Kwadwo Wiafe.

On Thursday, June 4, 2020, Ghanaians got shocked at the news of Mr Wiafe’s death.

The one-week celebration of the late Wiafe was held in Accra on Friday, June 12, 2020.

But, the actress has also observed Mr Wiafe’s one-week observance on Instagram.

The renowned actress shared a video of the late Wiafe chilling with her.

The video was taken after her United Showbiz programme on UTV.