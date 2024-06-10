Nana Adjei Kyerema, the Independent Parliamentary Candidate for Atiwa East Constituency in the Eastern Region has paid a courtesy visit to Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

During the visit, Nana Kyerema reaffirmed his determination to win the parliamentary seat that the NPP has historically dominated.

He noted further that the Atiwa East seat could shift as his popularity and dedication to the constituents become increasingly evident.

His proactive initiatives in health, education, youth employment, and community mobilization underscore his commitment to improving local lives, even before officially assuming office.

The visit also marks a two-decade-long association, highlighting Kyerema’s dedication to public service and community development.

Two decades ago, Kyerema honoured the Asantehene while serving on the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Council under Otumfuo’s chancellorship.

This period was instrumental in shaping Kyerema’s leadership philosophy, enriched by the mentorship and guidance from the Asantehene.

Reflecting on his experience, Kyerema expressed profound gratitude: “Serving under Otumfuo on the University Council profoundly influenced my path.

Today, I am, once again, humbled to receive his counsel, blessings, and prayers as I step forward as the Independent Parliamentary Candidate for Atiwa East.”

During the visit, Kyerema also supported the “Heal Komfo Anokye Project,” an Otumfuo Osei Tutu II initiative to enhance healthcare services and infrastructure at the region’s premier teaching hospital.

The visit coincided with the 25th anniversary of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s reign as Asantehene.

Kyerema congratulated Otumfuo on this significant milestone, commending his exemplary leadership and vision, which have greatly benefited Asanteman and Ghana at large.

This gesture underscores Kyerema’s respect for Ghanaian cultural values of reverence and appreciation for leadership.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II lauded Kyerema’s efforts and offered his prayers for Kyerema’s mission to improve the lives of his constituents.

Kyerema brings a vision of service, integrity, community development, and practical leadership.

He is committed to using his experience and passion for public service to foster unity, progress, and positive change for the people of Atiwa East.