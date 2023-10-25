Embattled Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Menzgold Ghana Limited, has stated that he will go back to the Ghana Police Service and take his 2.5 million Ghana cedis sent to them for distribution.

According to him, the police have acted wrongly in sending the money to the Bank of Ghana.

Speaking on Accra-based Star FM, NAM 1 further stated that if the police cannot assist in the distribution of the money he will make his own security arrangements and have the money distributed to customers.

“The intent was not to give money to the police to distribute. We went to the police because we wanted security. The agreement with the police was to have them provide a desk where we could distribute the money.

“I am surprised the money has been deposited at the Bank of Ghana. I will go back to the police and ask them to give the money back to me because that was not the arrangement we had,” he added

Mr. Mensah further stated that he “only contacted the police to give us security” adding that “the court has no responsibility to pay my customers.”

Background

The Police, on the advice of the Office of the Attorney-General, on Friday 20th October 2023, received an amount of GH₵2.5 Million from suspect Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as Nam 1.

In a statement the Police administration indicated that the said amount has been deposited in the Police Exhibit account at the Bank of Ghana (BoG) for the attention of the Court.

According to the Police, the amount is part of investigations into petitions received from some customers of MenzGold Ghana Company Limited and Brew Marketing Consult Limited, currently before the Accra High Court against suspect Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as Nam 1.

“We would like to state that the decision on the disbursement of the money would be determined by the court,” the statement concluded.

