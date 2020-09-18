Screen goddess Nadia Buari and John Dumelo’s wife Gifty Mawuenya are known to be the best of friends and have displayed the beauty of their friendship once again.

The two make friendship so beautiful as it was revealed that actress Buari was the one who linked her and Mr Dumelo for marriage.

Madam Mawuenya, who is known on Instagram as Miss Gee and actress Buari have continually showcased the depth of their friendship on social media with the videos and photos.

The recent one they shared online has the two hanging out at an expensive spot.

They were captured in some beautiful shots with smiles all over their faces.

Photos below: