Running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)flagbearer Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has ended her five-day tour of the Western Region.

She ended the tour with an assurance to the people of the region that the NDC offers the best choice for quality and trusted governance that will lead to sustainable development for all Ghanaians.

The visit, her first to the Region since she was outdoored as running mate to former President John Mahama, enabled Prof Opoku-Agyemang to introduce herself to the chiefs and people and to solicit their support for the NDC in the upcoming general elections.

During the tour, Prof Opoku-Agyemang paid courtesy calls on various traditional leaders, interacted with a number of stakeholders including traders, artisans, small scale miners, farmers, students, fishermen and professional groups, among others.

The running mate, who arrived in the region on Sunday to a rousing welcome, expressed appreciation to the chiefs and people for their warm reception.

She gave assurance that all infrastructure projects which were started by the previous NDC administration, but were abandoned by the present government, would be completed when the NDC is voted into power.

She explained the provisions in the NDC manifesto for national progress, and indicated that the socio-economic needs of the region have been adequately catered for in the manifesto.

Touching on education, she pledged that the next NDC government will ensure increased access to quality learning, introduce more incentive packages for teachers, and restore discipline in schools.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang , who recently toured six other regions, namely Upper East, North East, Northern, Bono, Ahafo and the Western North Region, stressed that a Mahama-led government will be committed to promoting equity in governance.

She was accompanied by wife of late former Vice President, Matilda Amissah-Arthur; National Vice Chairperson of the NDC, Sherry Ayitey; Deputy Campaign Manager for Election 2020, Alex Segbefia; North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa; former Deputy Western Regional Minister, Emelia Arthur; Deputy Women’s Organiser, Maame Efua Houadjeto; former Deputy Upper West Regional Minister, Abu Kasangbata and former DCE for Bawku, Musa Abdullai.

Others are former Ambassador to India, Sam Pee Yalley; former Trade Minister and Western Regional Minister Dr John Abu and former CEO Ghana Gas, Dr George Adjah Sipa Yankey,

National Campaign team, Kofi Totobi Quakyi; former CEO of the GIPC, now Spokesperson and Head of Communications for the running mate of the NDC, Mawuena Trebarh.