It was a fun time for songstress Mzbel and her family when they treated their fans to a choir session.

Mzbel and her adopted daughter took the positions of vocalists aiding her son, Nana Adepa, to make magic with his little piano.

The family gave a Christmas rendition of the popular 1772 Christian hymn; Amazing Grace.

Nana Adepa’s piano skills impressed his mother who rewarded him with a cedi note, causing smile to escape from her son’s lips.

This is to set a mood ahead of the Christmas festive period. The family has also decorated their home to that effect.

Watch video below: