Manchester City extended their winning run in the Premier League to eight games as they secured a comprehensive 4-0 win at St James’ Park to add to Newcastle’s woes.

The crowd were stunned after just four minutes after Pep Guardiola’s side took the lead courtesy of shocking defending from the hosts. Joao Cancelo’s ball across the face of goal was allowed to bounce by Ciaran Clark, and Ruben Dias was there to tap home from close range.

The full-back turned from provider to scorer after 26 minutes, firing in a delightful effort from outside the box into the top corner.

Newcastle had a contentious penalty shout turned down just three minutes later after Ederson took out Ryan Fraser in the box, but Martin Atkinson and VAR ruled that there was nothing in it.

The visitors also had the video officials to thank for their third with 63 minutes on the clock, after Riyad Mahrez tapped in Oleksandr Zinchenko’s delightful back-post cross to get his 50th goal for Man City, despite it initially being ruled out for offside.

City rounded off a compete performance in the 85th minute, with Raheem Sterling getting his 101st Premier League goal, with an easy tap in.

City stay top of the league, four points clear of Liverpool having played a game more. Newcastle remain at the foot of the table, with just one win all campaign.