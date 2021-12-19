Nominations for the 2021 edition of the Ghana Movie Awards have officially been released and several movie stakeholders have all made it onto the list.

Movies like Borga, Sugar, Savannah, Coming To Africa, Cross, Shemale, The Therapist, Cold Road and Famous are all in contention for various awards. The above-mentioned movies are also battling in the Best Picture category.

Actors Kwadwo Osei Tutu, Eugene Boateng, Anthony Woode, Anwar Jamison, and Quasi Blay Jnr are neck to neck in the Best Actor in the lead role category for their performances in the movies Uncharted Path, Borga, Savannah, Coming To Africa and Cross in that order.

The Best Actress in the lead role category is also keenly being contested by talented actresses Habiba Sinare, Dela Seade, Jasmine Baroudi, Ashley Oluigbo, and Nadia Buari.

There is fierce competition for the Discovery of the year award.

Nominees in that category include Ann Sophie Ave ( Fire And Ice), Eugene Boateng (Borga), Dennis Dwanena (Kidi) (Sugar), PY Addo Boateng (Coming To Africa), Ashley Oluigbo (Uncharted Path), Nana Yeboah (Shemale), Jude Arnold ( Borga), Andy Tetteh (Hog Tie), Kwaku Brown ( Coming To Africa), and Sherifatu Issah (Savannah).

The Ghana Movie Awards is an annual award scheme that celebrates outstanding achievements in the Ghana movie industry since 2010. This year’s event is expected to be spectacular and an improvement over previous events on December 30.

Below is the full nominations list:

VISUAL EFFECTS

1. Sugar – Lynx Entertainment Ghana

2. Cross – Michael Narh

3. Uncharted Path -Kwadwo Osei Tutu

4. Savannah – Afra Marley And Richard Ato Imbeah

5. Borga – Jude Arnold Kurankyi And Andreas Engelhardj

PRODUCTION DESIGN

1. Borga – Production Design By Anthony Tomety And

Set Decoration By Tanja Arlt

2. Uncharted Path – Production Design By Danie Baah And Set Decoration By Danial Baah

3. Savannah – Production Design By Godwin Mensah And Set Decoration By Godwin Mensah

4. Cross – Production Design By School Brown Kukua Richard And Set Decoration By School Brown Kukua Richard

5. Coming To Africa – Production Design Salamatu Adamu And Decoration By Salamatu Adamu

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

1. Uncharted Path – Priscilla Hanson

2. Borga – Rita Essah

3. Savannah – Forreal Joe Mensah.

4. Sugar – Lynx Entertainment

5. Shemale – Seyen Beauty

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

1. Kwadwo Osei Tutu- Uncharted Path

2. Eugene Boateng – Borga

3. Anthony Woode – Savannah

4. Anwar Jamison – Coming To Africa

5. Quasi Blay Jnr – Cross

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

1. Habiba Sinare – Savannah

2. Dela Seade – Famous

3. Jasmine Baroudi – The Therapist

4. Ashley Oluigbo- Uncharted Path

5. Nadia Buari – Shemale

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

1. Adjetey Annan – Borga

2. Khalil Khain – Coming To Africa

3. Jeffrey Nortey – The Therapist

4. Nana Yeboah, Ebenezer Forson- Shemale

5. Jude Arnold – Borga

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

1. Selassie Ibrahim – Famous

2. Kalsoume Sinare – Savannah

3. Roselyn Ngissah – Uncharted Path

4. Lydia Forson – Borga

5. Nana Ama Macbrown – Coming To Africa

COSTUME AND WARDROBE

1. Savannah – Samira Yakubu And Fauzia Yakubu

2. Borga- Kayda Nana Afriyie Frimpong And Henrike Lur

3. Uncharted Path- Ashley Oluigbo

4. Cross – James Adofo

5. Coming To Africa-Augustina Twamasi

DIRECTING

1. Savannah- Kobi Rana

2. Coming To Africa- York Fabian

3. Uncharted Path- Kwadwo Osei Tutu And Gloria Ampofo

4. Borga- York- Fabian Paabe

5. The Therapeutic – Pascal Amanfo

EDITING

1. Famous- Richard Ato Imbeah

2. Borga- Bobby Good, Kaya Inan And Edd Maggs

3. Coming To Africa-Anwar Jamison

4. Uncharted Path- Kwadwo Osei Tutu

5. Savannah- Afra Marley And Richard Ato Imbeah

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

1. Sugar- Kidi

2. Borga- Sarkodie/Tomer Moked

3. Uncharted Path- Eugenio Minnini

4. Shemale – Berni Anti

5. Coming To Africa – Stonebwoy

MUSIC ( ORIGINAL SCORE)

1. Savannah- George Sedu

2. Uncharted Path-Eugenio Minnini

3. The Therapist- Berni Anti

4. Coming To Africa- Kirk Smith

5. Borga – Tomer Moked And Ben Lukas Boyson

SOUND MIXING AND EDITING

1. Coming To Africa – Terry Poindexter And Cephas Asamamy

2. Unchartrd Path – Peter Avettey

3. Borga – Floyd Furstenau Robin Harfe And Paul Powaljew

4. The Therapist – Berni Anti

5. Cross – James Adofo

WRITING ADAPTED OR ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

1. Savannah – Jemila Suleman

2. Borga – Toks Korner And Fabian Raabe

3. Uncharted Path – Ashley Oluigbo

4. The Therapist – Pascal Amanfo

5. Cross – Kwaku Dua Prempeh

CINEMATOGRAPHY

1. The Therapist- Isaac Kwame Awuah

2. Uncharted Path – Decosta Agyemang Dua

3. Borga – Tobias Von Dem Borne

4. Savannah – Leonard Atawugah Kudaloe ( Obl)

5. Coming To Africa – Ellis Fowler

BEST PICTURE

Borga – Danny Damah And Tony Tagoe

2. Sugar – Dennis Dwanena And Richard Mensah

3. Savannah- Salam Mumuni And Tony Lachman

4. Coming To Africa – Py Addo Boateng

5. Cross – Samuel Owusu Asare

6. Shemale – Samuel Degraft Yeboah

7. The Therapist – Abdul Mumuni

8. Cold Road – Francis Agbetsoamedo

9. Famous- Abdul Mumuni Salam

DISCOVERY

Ann Sophie Ave – Fire And Ice

2. Eugene Boateng – Borga

3. Dennis Dwanena (Kidi) – Sugar

4. Py Addo Boateng – Coming To Africa

5. Ashley Oluigbo – Uncharted Path

6. Nana Yeboah – Shemale

7. Jude Arnold – Borga

8. Andy Tetteh – Hog Tie

9. Kwaku Brown – Coming To Africa

10. Sherifatu Issah – Savannah