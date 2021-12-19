A video showing how Ghana’s Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Dampare, rushed to the aid of a woman who went unconscious at an airport has gone viral.

According to reports online, IGP Dampare, who was in the company of people believed to be his wife and son, spotted the woman falling to the ground.

Cries for help were heard from the arrival car park that a woman had fallen unconscious, hence the IGP’s order for his men to attend to her, GHhyper reported.

Witnesses, who gathered at the waiting area of the Kotoka International Airport, looked on as the woman receives help.

Watch video below: