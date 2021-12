History was recorded at the Koforidua District of the Church of Pentecost when two members of Persons with Disability tied the knot.

The service for the two – Stephen Kwaku Danso Abrokwah and Sister Cecila Addae – was officiated in sign language.

The District Pastor, Akwasi Amo Afropong, officiated in local language while another officiating pastor signed for the couple.

This follows a similar one which happened just last week at the same venue.

Watch video below: