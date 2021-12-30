Many people have several inhibitions when it comes to using sex toys.

In India it is an even bigger “hawww”, and the toys come disguised in different packaging at your doorstep if you order them from one or two websites that sell good, authentic sex toys.

More than that, there are many people who believe in myths around sex toys and refrain from using them to their full potential. So, here are a few myths around sex toys:

You are lonely if using a sex toy

This is a joke! Very few people realise that you can use sex toys with your partner in action too! And using a sex toy for self-pleasure is not lonely at all.

They can ruin your sex life

The notion that sex toys can ruin your sex life is just not true.

According to a study by Kinsey Institute, women who use vibrators are more regular with their Gynae appointments and in fact, they experience “higher levels of arousal, lubrication, and orgasm.”

Sex toys enhance your sex life, not ruin them, especially when used with a partner.

There are very few unisex toys in the market

All toys can be used for all genders. It is all about how you use them which can be a major game changer. You will be surprised to learn how sex toys work if you open your mind.

Men who enjoy anal sex toys are gay or bi

This myth is very deep-rooted.

On face value, anal play is still discussed as gay sex but it isn’t so.

Even couples would agree that the men do have different erogenous zones and many love anal play which is admitted to mostly behind the doors.

Men in fact have a P-spot like women have a G-spot.

This spot is located an inch or two inside the rectum and it is very pleasurable.

It is said to give men an earth-shattering orgasm and you do not have to be gay to love having an orgasm. Do you?