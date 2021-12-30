Daniel Amartey

Ghanaian centre back, Daniel Amartey, has received applause from many Ghanaians and fans following their 1-0 victory over Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday.

The Ghanaian put up a fantastic performance with the Nigerian midfielder, Wilfried Ndidi in defence as Leicester City manage to overcome the Reds at the King Power stadium.

The 27-year-old recorded 53 touches, eight clearances, five interceptions, two successful tackles and four blocked shots to guide Leicester to a hard-fought victory.

Fans took to social media to acknowledge his superb performance towards the end of the game.

🇬🇭 Daniel Amartey vs Liverpool:



• 90 minutes

• 53 touches

• 8 clearances

• 5 interceptions

• 4 shots blocked

• 4/6 long balls completed

• 2/2 ground duels won

• 2 tackles won



Chorkor special ⚽️🚫 pic.twitter.com/BlMJRMJtnS — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) December 28, 2021

The compliments sparked comparisons to the former Leicester defender Harry Maguire who currently plays for Manchester United, with some claiming that the Black Stars player is better than the English centre back.

Daniel Amartey is better than Harry Maguire.😌😌 — FRICKY DICKY🇬🇭❤️😎 (@Franknaro7) December 28, 2021

His performance will be a delight to the Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac and he is expected to join the group at the camp for preparation ahead of the upcoming AFCON.