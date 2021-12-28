Coach Milo[Yellow Shirt], Black Stars training

The Communications Director of Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum has confirmed that the head coach of Black Stars, Milovan Rajevac, will announce his final squad in the coming days.

He revealed that the directive from the Confederation of African Football to announce the final squad was on December 30.

Speaking on Asempa SportsNite Show, he said that it was unlikely for the coach to invite more players to join the the squad ahead of the 2022 AFCON.

Coach Milo named his provisional 30 man squad during this month and it is expected to release his final squad for AFCON on 30th December, 2021.

“There are no plans from the coach to name replacements for the two players. We have until the 30th of December 2021 to name our final squad for the tournament,” he stated.

READ ALSO:

According to reports, AS Roma star boy Felix Afena Gyan has once again rejected the Black Stars call up as well as Ajax starlet Kudus Mohamed who is recovering from an injury might be withdrawn from the final squad.

The 2021 AFCON is scheduled to commence from January, 9 to February, 7 as Black Stars have been paired alongside favorites Morocco, Gabon and Comoros Island in Group C.