Flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party, Alan Kyerematen, is on a six-day tour in the Ashanti region as the party prepares to hold its Super Delegates Conference.

The aspirant is beginning the tour at his hometown Ejisu and the Asante Akyem constituencies where he first met the Chief of the Ejisu traditional area to seek his blessings.

Paramount Chief of the Ejisu Traditional area, Nana Afrane Okese, is throwing a challenge to detractors as he vehemently assures Mr Kyerematen will become the next flagbearer of the party.

