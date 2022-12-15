An aspiring flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kojo Bonsu, has announced that his running mate would be from the Volta Region if he is elected to the position.

Mr Bonsu said this when he paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of Aflao Traditional Area, HRM Torgbuiga Adzonugaga Amenya Fiti V, in his Palace at Aflao to announce his intention to contest for the flagbearership of the NDC.

Mr Bonsu noted that his reason for wanting to choose a running mate from the Volta Region is because the people of the region are great people and naturally welcoming and always supportive of any good cause.

He noted that there will not be any party called NDC without the region.

“My Vice President will be from the Volta Region because Volta has been the backbone of our great party NDC and without the Volta Region there is no NDC,” he said.

Mr Bonsu noted that during elections in Ghana, when all results are brought for collation, they rely on that from the Volta Region to help them win massively because of the love of the region for the NDC.

The flagbearer aspirant noted that he will make sure that issues bothering the region are solved when he is given the chance to lead the NDC in 2024.

He urged delegates to massively vote for change and for a better NDC and Ghana.

The Paramount Chief of Aflao Traditional Area, who welcomed Mr Bonsu, urged him to work hard and put the interest of the nation and people at heart instead of concentrating only on the party.

He said it is necessary to have leaders who are unifiers for a better future of the country.