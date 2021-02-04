An ‘Asaana’ seller, Efata Ametorworglo, has shared her plight concerning how her mother has treated her over the past few weeks.

Speaking to SVTV Africa, she said her mother blatantly told her she hated her while her brother calls her sick.

According to her, her mother ruined her relationship with her boyfriend by telling her colleagues she was three months pregnant.

“My mother just doesn’t like me. She lied to my colleagues at the market place that I was three months pregnant when it was just a month old.

“My colleagues also called my boyfriend and told him about it.”

Now, he doesn’t pick my calls anymore because he thinks it’s someone else’s child. Even after I confirmed at the hospital, he still wouldn’t listen. My unborn twins won’t know their father because of what my mother did,” she said.

She further added that she has no place to stay with her three-year-old baby.

Moreover, she still helps her mother pay off loans and doesn’t have enough to cater for herself.