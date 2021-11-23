Member of Parliament (MP) for Damongo, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has teased his brother, John Jinapor, MP for Yapei Kusawgu over his outspoken nature in parliament.



According to Mr Jinapor, his brother always brags in the Chamber but as a former Deputy Energy Minister, he presided over Dumsor for four years.



The Lands and Natural Resource Minister said this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen as he touts the achievements of the incumbent government so far.



To him, the Akufo-Addo-led government has done and achieved much more than his predecessor, John Dramani Mahama.



Mr Jinapor said despite the economic hardships and challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic, the government has been able to keep its head high and fix problems.

“We’re managing the economy competently unlike what Mahama was doing because, despite the covid, we have the best economic indicators.



“The erstwhile government took us to IMF but we’re not doing that. We know how to fix the economy,” he said.



To him, the Minority in Parliament is only talking down the economy because they want to score cheap political points,” he added.