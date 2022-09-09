Kumawood actress, Christiana Awuni, has said her huge buttocks, which several women wished they had, has its own disadvantages.

According to the actress, as she nears old age, her buttocks now seem heavier compared to when she was young and vibrant.

She has, therefore, admonished women to desist from going under the knife to obtain bigger buttocks.

Miss Awuni, speaking on One Ghana TV, stated that there are hidden side effects that come with surgically manufactured buttocks.

“I don’t know whether or not the butt implants are heavy but what I can say is that natural big bums become very heavy as you age. There will certainly be a difference between God’s created body and the one officially made by doctors.

“I know I am heavily endowed but it is God who made me so. A woman has to be content with the natural body God gave her. Never say that God didn’t create you well so you want to enhance your body. Will you blame God when the surgery isn’t successful?” she quizzed.

Talking about the challenges she faces as a woman with a huge bum she said: “I am not getting any younger so of course, it weighs me. That is why I keep advising our young girls against body enhancement.”