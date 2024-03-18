The members of the Muslim community, led by Zongo Chief, Ibrahim Issaka Kayaba, organized a special prayer session for peace and unity in the wake of recent violence in the Nkwanta South municipality of the Oti Region.

The town has been plagued by ethnic tensions and clashes between the Adele and Challa Akyode groups, resulting in the deaths of approximately sixteen people and the destruction of many properties.

During the prayer session, worshippers prayed fervently for an end to the violence and for all parties involved to come together in a spirit of reconciliation and understanding.

The Zongo chief stressed the importance of unity and tolerance during times of conflict.

He urged the community to set aside their differences and work towards building a more peaceful and inclusive society.

Ibrahim Kayaba appealed to the government to review the curfew time, stating that it greatly affects the Ramadan prayers of Muslim brothers and sisters.

He explained that, during the holy month of Ramadan, Muslims fast from dawn until sunset and engage in extra prayers and spiritual activities.

However, with the current curfew in place, many are finding it difficult to attend late-night prayers and congregational prayers at the mosque.

While acknowledging the importance of the curfew in ensuring public safety, Kayaba urged the government to consider the religious needs of the community members during this sacred time.

Additionally, the Muslim Youth leader, Sulemana Mumuni, requested an adjustment to the curfew time to allow for the observance of Ramadan prayers and activities to enable full participation in this important religious practice.

