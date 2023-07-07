The General Secretary of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Deborah Freeman, has resigned from her post.

In her resignation letter dated July 5, 2023, madam Freeman, also a presidential aspirant in MUSIGA’s forthcoming elections highlightef that she has been with the union for 23 years, and served in different capacities.

She has held positions such as the Central Regional Secretary for two terms, National Secretariat Staff, Personal Assistant to past President, Diana Akiwumi, and as General Secretary for two terms during Bice Osei Kuffour (Obour)’s administration.

She, however, notes that after working with the acting President, Bessa Simons for quite a while she has become “less and less satisfied with the work environment; not being so enabling; and the direction of current leadership, which does not serve the best interest of the Union and its members.”

She indicates that this makes it increasingly difficult to feel she is contributing enough.

“As General Secretary, I hold myself to the highest standards and my resignation is the right thing to do.

“I have not been happy about the fact that members’ socioeconomic interests are neglected and they are getting less that they deserve as membership benefits. Neither have I been happy about the high numbers of Musicians in the Country who do not subscribe to the Union, for obvious reason that they find the Union unattractive,” she writes.

According to her though she has been interested in helping solve some of the union’s problems, they keep getting worse due to poor leadership.

“I believe that a new work environment will enable me to better serve the interest of musicians, the music industry and the nation at large. I am willing to build an organization strong and flexible for the purpose of promoting and protecting the socioeconomic rights and interests of Musicians.”

She has also announced she is no longer going to contest for the position of the President in the union’s upcoming elections.

“Please accept this letter as official notice of withdrawal of my Candidature as Presidential Aspirant,” she stated.

A few weeks ago, the Acting President of MUSIGA, Bessa Simons cautioned members to be wary of other members who intend to form a new association.

He said MUSIGA members who are found dealing with the new union will be sanctioned.

MORE: