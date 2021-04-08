The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) has launched a new Covid-19 campaign to educate citizens on the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

The campaign includes the release of a song, its music video and video messages by Ghanaian artistes and other influential personalities to educate many on Coronavirus and its vaccines.

The song features Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) 2020 Songwriter of the Year and International Organisation for Migration Ambassador, Kofi Kinaata; VGMA Gospel Song of the Year winner, Celestine Donkor; the Golden Voice of Africa, Pat Thomas and multiple award-winning artiste, Amandzeba.

Other artistes on the song include veteran highlife singer, Adane Best; ace SDA songsmith, Samuel Kofi Agyemang, and singer Paulina Oduro.

According to the acting MUSIGA President, Bessa Simons, the campaign is the Union’s contribution to the fight against COVID-19 and its impact on Ghana.

He indicated that the campaign began with the support from the Ministry of Information to record the song, the music video and video messages, adding that, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation also helped to finalise the material.

