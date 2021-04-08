A 16-year-old Senior High School form two student in Bududa District, Uganda has narrated how she was waylaid and attacked by a machete-wielding man who cut off her hand after she resisted his attempt to rape her.



Evelyn Namasopo told Mbale Chief Magistrate, James Mawanda, during a session at Bubulo Magistrate’s Court in Manafwa District on Wednesday, April 7, that the suspect, Derrick Kuloba, 25, attacked her near a forest on her way home to pick beddings and food for her sick mother who had been admitted.



“He (Kuloba) started ordering me to undress and when I refused he pulled out a machete and started cutting me. He wanted to cut my head but I tried to guard it with my right hand,” she told the court during hearing of a case in which Mr Kuloba is accused of attempted murder.



She said she raised an alarm to get help but it was in vain, adding that she’s still experiencing a lot of pain



The victim accused police and Mbale Court of trying to frustrate her case because suspect Kuloba was released under unclear circumstances a few days after his arrest.



“I need justice from this court because I’m now disabled. I’m not able to do day-to-day activities like I used to. I can’t even write,” she explained.



The prosecution told court that suspect Kuloba, a resident of Nabooti Village, Nakatsi Sub-County in Bududa District, on July 4, 2020, armed with a machete, waylaid the victim and attacked her before chopping off her right hand in a botched rape.



The girl also sustained several injuries on other parts of the body. The prosecution presented three witnesses; the victim, her cousin and uncle.



In her testimony, the girl further asked the court to give suspect Kuloba a harsh punishment.



Her mother, Ms Juliet Khainza said: “We had waited for this case to start but in vain. I want my daughter to get justice.”



She also asked the suspect to foot her daughter’s medical bills, pending judgment, saying her family could no longer afford her medication.