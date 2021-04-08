The seat of government, the Jubilee House, Kotoka International Airport (KIA), Tema Harbour and other key national assets are in danger of destruction should there be an earthquake in Ghana.

This is because the facilities fall within the earthquake Zone which stretches between the Volta, Greater Accra and Eastern Regions, as well as parts of the Central Region.

Ghana has recorded three earthquakes in 1615, 1636 and the last was in 1939 resulting in 17 deaths, 133 injured and led to the resettlement of hundreds of people in Accra.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Thursday accepted the recommendation of a committee put together to advise the government on ways to contain possible earthquakes in the country.

The President has meanwhile directed an immediate integrity audit of all public buildings to determine their state of preparedness in the event of an earthquake.