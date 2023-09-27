A new date has been set for the national and regional elections of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) after a legal tussle with two of its members.

The union will be going to the polls on Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

This comes after the election slated for August 8, 2023 was called off following a court injunction secured by two members of the union. It was the fifth time MUSIGA had postponed its elections since 2019.

In a writ of summons dated August 7, 2023, the Plaintiffs, Doe Kwablah Seyram Nyamedi and and Frederick Van Dyck, stated that the elections could not be held because accounts had not been rendered for the past years.

The writ also mentioned the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), former MUSIGA President Bice ‘Obour’ Osei Kuffour as Defendants.

The third defendant was the Electoral Commission of Ghana, which had been tasked to organise the elections.

However, an Accra High Court in August dismissed the injunction, explaining that the plaintiffs had not proven they would suffer “irreparable harm” if the elections were held. They were therefore asked to pay 10,000 Ghana Cedis damages to the union.

Contesting for Presidency are Bessa Simons (Acting MUSIGA President) and Ras Caleb Appiah Levi (Greater Accra Regional Chairman for MUSIGA).

Gospel musician Thomas Yawson, will be contesting the 1st Vice President position unopposed.

Stella Ganyo and gospel artiste Abena Ruthy are vying for the 2nd Vice President slot.

Contesting the General Secretary position are Samuel Kofi Agyemang and Francis Derman Dogbatse.

Chizzy Wailer, Gifty Oppong Ghansah, Edward Edusa Eyison are also running unopposed for the National Organiser, Welfare Officer and Treasurer positions respectively.

